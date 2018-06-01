Hollywood Stories: Samantha Bee's In Hot Water

Samantha Bee is under scrutiny after insulting Ivanka Trump, most Americans are okay with Roseanne getting canceled, and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

Samantha Bee is apologizing for calling Ivanka Trump a feckless c-word on Full Frontal, her show the other night. TBS says they're at fault too and that it should never have aired. They are deleting the clip from the episode online, but it's unclear whether they will take further action. In case you're wondering, feckless means weak.

That took Roseanne off the front page, although 51% of America agrees with ABC's decision to cancel Roseanne, and as usual the split was down political lines.

CNN has responded to Morgan Freeman demand for an apology and a retraction of the story about the allegations against him. CNN said "Go ahead and take us to court. We'll win, and you'll be stuck paying our legal fees."

Anne Hathaway is one of several fantastic actresses in Ocean's 8, and she told The Today Show about people who feel the need to comment on your weight.

Video of Anne Hathaway: Some Media Wanted ‘Ocean’s 8’ Female Stars To Fight | TODAY

John Cena and Nikki Bella are said to be reuniting after canceling their wedding. If they're getting back together, that means that they've come to an agreement about kids, because she wants babies.

You're not going to believe who just won an election in Georgia... Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis! Not the actresses, two newly elected politicans with the same names.

Video of Viola Davis in, Sandra Bullock out in Georgia House races

Shailene Woodley gets lost at sea this weekend in her new movie Adrift, which is up against the Johnny Knoxville comedy Action Point and the Sci-Fi revenge thriller Upgrade. But let's talk a minute about Adrift.

Video of Adrift | Final Trailer | Now In Theaters

There's a possible presidential pardon in the works for Martha Stewart. Donald Trump mentioned a couple of different people he may issue Presidential pardons to, in light of him pardoning Dinesh D'Souza. Now someone dug up a 2008 clip of an old episode of The Martha Stewart show, where the late Joan Rivers jokes about Trump Steaks, and Martha chimes in.