Hollywood Stories: Sandra Bullock Donates $100,000 to Humane Society

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired private firefighters to save their home in Calabasas from the California Wildfires. The firefighters dug up all around the property so the fire would not reach the home.

Kim and Kanye hired private firefighters to protect California home, neighborhood https://t.co/nquaqSnIjK pic.twitter.com/8rZlJpsfq5 — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2018

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram saying “Pray for Calabasas”, but posted it on her private jet. Hm, maybe just a lil insensitive?

Kim Kardashian Forced To Evacuate Due To Wild Fire: ‘Pray For Calabasas’ https://t.co/hjt5yHw3sS pic.twitter.com/nT4rnmcWGT — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 to the Humane Society as there are many pets that have rescued and need evacuation help during the California Wildfires.

Sandra Bullock donates $100,000 to help save animals from the wildfires in California https://t.co/EL4J7VqkmB pic.twitter.com/UytfO6cr7z — CNN (@CNN) November 12, 2018

Toy Story 4 trailer was released yesterday. Yes the whole toy story gang is back and introduced a new character “Forky”! Toy Story will premiere in theatres June of 2019.