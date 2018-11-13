Hollywood Stories: Sandra Bullock Donates $100,000 to Humane Society

November 13, 2018
Christine Lee

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired private firefighters to save their home in Calabasas from the California Wildfires. The firefighters dug up all around the property so the fire would not reach the home.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram saying “Pray for Calabasas”, but posted it on her private jet. Hm, maybe just a lil insensitive?

 

Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 to the Humane Society as there are many pets that have rescued and need evacuation help during the California Wildfires.

 

Toy Story 4 trailer was released yesterday. Yes the whole toy story gang is back and introduced a new character “Forky”! Toy Story will premiere in theatres June of 2019.

