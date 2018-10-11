Hollywood Stories: Selena Gomez Back in Hospital for Emotional Breakdown

Selena Gomez is currently hospitalized for an apparent emotional breakdown. This is Selena's second time being hospitalized in two weeks. Both times she was admitted to the hospital was for low white blood cell count which is most likely a side effect for kidney transplant patients. She is currently in a mental health facility seeking treatment. We love you Selena! Stay strong!

Selena Gomez receiving treatment after emotional breakdown, reports say

New Couple Alert!! Channing Tatum and Jessie J are now dating! Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split back in April after almost nine years of marriage.

Your eyes aren't deceiving. Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating!https://t.co/zXApcRMvcF — 965tic (@965tic) October 11, 2018

Another one out on the dating market is Jennifer Garner! Jennifer is officially back in the dating scene after her and Ben Afflecks divorce was finalized. Source says, "Jen has been waiting to move on and now the divorce is finalilzed, she finally can."