Hollywood Stories: Selena Gomez Convinced Demi Lovato To Sell Her House

Selena Gomez opens up about Demi Lovato post-overdose, Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens refuses to be job shamed, and have you seen #TheLiLoDance?

Selena Gomez said she reached out to Demi Lovato privately after her overdose, because she didn't want to do it publicly. Apparently, it was Selena's advice that caused Demi to sell the house where she overdosed. Selena also said she has been volunteering for a group that combats human trafficking.

The list of people who are only one away from an EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, Tony) includes Cher, Bette Midler, Viola Davis, Kate Winslet, Ron Howard, Elton John, Common, John Legend, Al Pacino, and Jessica Lang. Whoopi Goldberg has all four awards, FYI.

Former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens was on Good Morning America wearing his Trader Joe's nametag, after being job shamed online over the weekend, for being a former working actor and current Trader Joe's employee. He went to Yale and was a professor, and he's still teaching acting, but he enjoys having a job that provides him more flexibility. Tyler Perry reached out to him and offered him a role on The Haves and the Have Nots, which Geoffrey politely declined.

Video of &#039;Cosby&#039; actor speaks out after being job-shamed online

Lindsay Lohan has her Mykonos night club and the upcoming TV show about it, and now she has a viral dance, too. The LiLo dance is the latest craze to hit social media!

----️‍---- #DoTheLilo A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

John Krasinski is crushing it on Amazon's new Jack Ryan series, and his mom played a major role in why he is where he is today. When he was going to give up trying to be an actor, she told him to hold on a little bit longer. Then, he booked The Office.

Video of John Krasinski Was Ready To Quit Acting Before &#039;The Office&#039;

Nicki Minaj told Ellen she's not "satisfied" unless she's satisfied three times in one night. Nicki also said she's tired of people saying she's wrong for her attitude, specifically when it comes to Travis Scott.