Hollywood Stories: Selena Gomez Emotional Breakdown Over Justin Bieber's Marriage

DJ Khaled threw a HUGE birthday party for his 2 year old son Asahd in a baseball stadium! The carnival themed party took place at Marlins Park which is home to the Miami Marlins. This birthday party also started the We the Best Foundation. The initiative focuses to help the lives of the next generation from childhood to adulthood. Derek Jeter, CEO of the Miami Marlins, presented a $100,000 check to the We the Best Charity.

Selena Gomez’s emotional breakdown may be partly because of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s marriage. A source says, “Justin’s engagement and quick marriage threw her off guard and hit her hard.. Justin was her first big love, and she isn’t over him.” Now this might be messing with Justin’s head, “He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to be happy and healthy.” This source says this may mess us Justin and Hailey’s future down the road for their relationship.

Meghan Markle makes a tribute to mother-in-law Princess Diana with her ensemble accessories. On Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s first day in the public eye after the pregnancy announcement. Meghan wore butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana that stole the media’s attention.