Hollywood Stories: Sesame Street To Be Honored By Kennedy Center

Sesame Street will be the first TV show honored by the Kennedy Center. Plus, new trailers drop for Top Gun and the big screen adaptation of Cats! Check them out in today's Hollywood Stories.

The Kennedy Center honorees were announced yesterday. Sally Field and Sesame Street made the cut... this is the first time a television show has been honored. The new version of the show on HBO is a little different than the original, but Salt's daughter loves it! The Kennedy Center Awards take place December 8th.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have their own charity now after they split from William and Kate. It's called Sussex Royal: The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That's a mouthful!

The Top Gun trailer dropped last night, and the world is not the same because Maverick is back! In the trailer, Ed Harris is dressing down Tom Cruise's Maverick, and addresses why he's still only a captain after 30 years.

Video of Top Gun: Maverick - Official Trailer (2020) - Paramount Pictures

The only thing that sucks is, we have to wait a whole year before it hits theaters.

The Cats trailer dropped last night, too, and the Internet was not ready. Whitney Cummings was so scared by it, she said don't ever smoke weed and watch the Cats trailer. It's a little creepy, how it mixes CGI and live action. The movie stars Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench... an all star cast.

Video of CATS - Official Trailer [HD>

Pentatonix released "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" for The Lion King, which is out today.

Video of [OFFICIAL AUDIO> Can You Feel the Love Tonight? - Pentatonix

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at it again, helping prisoners get better conditions... only this time, it's ASAP Rocky. The rapper was arrested in Sweden and they won't release him from jail, but Kim arranged for him to at least get slightly better conditions while he's incarcerated.

Last night's installment of The Real Housewives of New York Season 11 reunion addressed some very important issues. We got an explanation as to why Tinsley Mortimer is able to keep buying ten thousand dollar outfits... we all thought she had a sugar daddy on the side, but as it turns out she's just really rich and her family has a ton of money.

The Good Place may be ending on NBC, but they're keeping Ted Danson around. They just greenlighted a new series from Tina Fey, which is going to star Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles.