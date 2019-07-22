Hollywood Stories: Shannen Doherty Coming To Riverdale

Shannen Doherty will be helping the Riverdale cast say goodbye to co-star Luke Perry, who passed away earlier this year. Plus, the latest Marvel movie news out of Comic Con, J.Lo's awesome birthday present from Versace, and more Hollywood Stories!

When Riverdale returns the CW this fall, it will be without Luke Perry, who passed away from a stroke earlier this year. The season was in progress at the time, so they decided to tackle the issue head on and address his real-life death on the show. They will also feature a very special guest star, Shannen Doherty, in a "pivotal" role.

Sharon Stone is reflecting on the years surrounding her 2001 stroke, which she said reminded her of another female icon from the 90s. In an interview with Variety, she compared herself to Princess Diana, saying she faced brutally unkind treatment both when she was the most famous woman in the world for a minute, and also when her star declined. Kind of a strange comparison.

Angelina Jolie made a surprise appearance at Comic Con in San Diego to announce she would be joining the Marvel Universe. She's going to be in their upcoming movie The Eternals. And Natalie Portman is going to be Thor, reprising her character Jane Foster from the original two Thor movies in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. They also announced new movies for Black Widow, Dr. Strange, Blade, and Fantastic Four.

Eddie Murphy is reportedly getting $70 million for a series of Netflix standup specials. That's like a million for each kid!

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are ready for their next big role together, as spouses! They are engaged, after three years of dating.

Versace got Jennifer Lopez the best birthday present ever-- unbelievable tennis shoes inspired by J.Lo's iconic green GRAMMYs dress. The sneakers are available in both men and women's sizes at Concept stores in Boston and New York.

On Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, it was Eddie Murphy's turn in the hot seat. Jerry Seinfeld grilled him about his comedy.