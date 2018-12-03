Hollywood Stories: SNL Remembers George H.W. Bush

December 3, 2018
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

The movie Ralph Breaks the Internet was # 1 at the box office for a second straight week with $25.8 million! There’s a cute part of the movie where the Disney Princesses have a slumber party with their hair down and no makeup on.

 

Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video dropped on Youtube this past Friday and within the first 24 hours it reach 47 million views. Ariana also surpassed Selena Gome as the most-streamed artist on Spotify.

 

SNL remember George H. W. Bush by replaying a bit they did with Dana Carvey. Bush Sr. was a good sport with this one. R.I.P George.

Tags: 
hollywood stories