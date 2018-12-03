Hollywood Stories: SNL Remembers George H.W. Bush
The movie Ralph Breaks the Internet was # 1 at the box office for a second straight week with $25.8 million! There’s a cute part of the movie where the Disney Princesses have a slumber party with their hair down and no makeup on.
#RalphBreaksTheInternet is the #1 movie in the country! See it in theatres now. pic.twitter.com/GW9QHHOEwv— Ralph Breaks the Internet (@wreckitralph) November 27, 2018
Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video dropped on Youtube this past Friday and within the first 24 hours it reach 47 million views. Ariana also surpassed Selena Gome as the most-streamed artist on Spotify.
#thankunextvideo out now https://t.co/g12C0vVini -- pic.twitter.com/ASST9rmWLs— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 30, 2018
SNL remember George H. W. Bush by replaying a bit they did with Dana Carvey. Bush Sr. was a good sport with this one. R.I.P George.
#SNL: "Weekend Update" featured a clip of Dana Carvey's impression of the former president, who died Friday at the age of 94 https://t.co/WpL252qBlj— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 3, 2018