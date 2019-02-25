Hollywood Stories: Spike Lee Tries to Walk Out of the Oscars

The Oscars went down last night and the winner for Best Picture went to “Green Book” and doesn’t look like Spike Lee was very happy about the announcement. For the entire list of Oscar Winners check here.

The people who stole the red carpet for us was Billy Porter! He was a black velvet tuxedo suit made by Christian Siriano! Billy looked absolutely fabulous! YES HONEY!

R Kelly is still in jail as he couldn’t make his $1 million bail. Court documents that R Kelly is backed up $169,000 in child support. Sorry not Sorry.