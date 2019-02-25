Hollywood Stories: Spike Lee Tries to Walk Out of the Oscars
The Oscars went down last night and the winner for Best Picture went to “Green Book” and doesn’t look like Spike Lee was very happy about the announcement. For the entire list of Oscar Winners check here.
The people who stole the red carpet for us was Billy Porter! He was a black velvet tuxedo suit made by Christian Siriano! Billy looked absolutely fabulous! YES HONEY!
Christine says this is a perfect dress for women over 40. Hides neck, stomach, your age spotting hands, your thighs. A v neck line so it makes you elongated in the front aka the anti aging dress. LOL -------- @theebillyporter @theoscarsworld #OscarsRedCarpet2019 #2019Oscars
R Kelly is still in jail as he couldn’t make his $1 million bail. Court documents that R Kelly is backed up $169,000 in child support. Sorry not Sorry.
R. Kelly was still in jail Sunday afternoon after he failed to immediately produce the $100,000 in cash required to make bail. Court documents show he owes $169,000 in back child support. https://t.co/rUh9Dv8Ik5 pic.twitter.com/K7S8CTXBeQ— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 24, 2019