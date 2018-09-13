Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Think Drake Will Win the AMA

Taylor and Ed make their predictions for the winner of this year's AMA Artist of the Year. Plus, did Mel B and Zac Efron hook up? Find out in today's Hollywood Stories...

The nominees for the American Music Awards were announced yesterday, and Cardi B and Drake lead the way with eight apiece. The Artist of the Year nominees are Drake, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Imagine Dragons, and Taylor Swift. While out hiking together in what some people think looks like Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Taylor and Ed were discussing being nominated in the same category.

ABC is airing the ceremony live Tuesday, October 9th, and Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting.

Shawn Mendes was skating, hit a rock, and started to tumble. As it was happening, in his head all he could think was "I can't let my hands hit the ground first" because he's a guitar player.

Viola Davis is getting candid about her dissatisfaction with the plot of The Help, which largely centered on its white characters. She said she doesn't regret the movie experience and the people involved, because they were all great and the friendships that she formed were ones that she has for the rest of her life, but at the end of the day, the voices of the maids weren't heard.

Stormy Daniels has a book coming out in October, which will be about more than just President Donald Trump. So she said "I've kept notebooks of the adventures I've had on the road and in strip clubs and stuff, and it will blow your mind."

Sources say that Henry Cavill is done playing Superman, although no one will admit it officially. He's played Superman in three movies. And Jon Hamm has said he is open to playing Batman.

In one of the most romantic moments on Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise finale, model Jordan Kimball got down on one knee and proposed to Jenna Cooper. Unfortunately for Jordan, his proposal was ruined, because Jenna has been in a relationship with another guy all along, and there's text messages to prove it. Jordan went on Reality Steve's podcast and explained that he believes the texts were truly written by her. Jordan went from being the guy people thought was kind of a doofus, to being so cute with Jenna... but when it turned out she was probably stepping out on him, everyone now feels bad for the guy.

A British tabloid says Mel B hooked up with Zac Efron after she left her husband Stephen Belafonte last year. Reportedly, neither of them saw it as long term, but there was chemistry like you couldn't believe.

A letter Madonna wrote about her infamous appearance on David Letterman's show in the 90s is up for auction, and it's going to get a lot of money. She wrote about how sexist the world we live in is today. The 1994 interview was a very awkward, f-bomb filled interview, and she wrote if Andrew Dice Clay or Snoop Dogg had done the same thing she did, no one would have cared. You can bid on the letter on September 25th.

Roseanne Barr sat down with Dr. Oz to kick off Season 10 of his show, and she continued on with her Ambien defense.