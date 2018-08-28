Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift Gets Ready For Next Chapter

A look at life beyond Big Machine Label Group for Taylor Swift, Alec Baldwin will play Batman's dad, and more Hollywood Stories!

In 2006, when Taylor Swift was just 16 years young, her self-titled debut album came out on the record label Big Machine Label Group. She has sold more than 32 million albums in the United States alone since then, and Big Machine has grown into a powerhouse with multiple top selling artists including Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett. But now, since their time together is coming to and end, Swift's most recent album Reputation, which came out last November, is probably going to be her last under her current contract. That means she will become a free agent this November.

Alec Baldwin is joining Joker, the upcoming stand-alone movie centered on the DC Comics supervillain. The veteran actor will play the role of Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne (AKA Batman).

John Goodman said he was very depressed when ABC canceled Roseanne.

Brandon Johnson, the man accused with providing drugs to Demi Lovato prior to her overdose, claims she knew she was taking dirty drugs at the time. He said he disclosed to her that the pills were not pharmaceutical, and she understood fully (as much as someone who is high as a kite can fully understand).

Can you believe it's been 25 years since the movie Aladdin came out?? Sadly, we no longer have The Genie with us, since Robin Williams passed away, but Gilbert Gottfried talked about how he was cast as the sidekick parrot Iago.

Video of Gilbert Gottfried Looks Back On The Parrot Lago In ‘Aladdin’ | PeopleTV | Entertainment Weekly

Danny DeVito or Joe Pesci would totally have worked, but Gottfried nailed.

Angelina Jolie has made a major change to her legal team amid her drawn-out divorce from Brad Pitt. The last we heard, the judge told Angelina that Brad needs to be able to see the kids, and adjusted the visitation rights accordingly. Now, he has 12 hours every other day. Angelina is now swapping out attorneys, because she doesn't like the way she's been treated.

Matt Lauer is going around the Hamptons telling fans he'll be back on TV soon. He's not saying where he's coming back, or when.... but he really thinks that he's coming back, and soon.

Rumors have been going around that Janet Jackson is going to collaborate with Bruno Mars. But she's made the most nothing statement ever, addressing those rumors, saying "We keep talking about it, we have yet to do it... we're trying to find the time to create something together."

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are 32 years old! They say they still do everything together because "we came out of the womb doing that." They described their relationship as a marriage and partnership that has its ups and downs. No one comes between the two of them, that's for sure.

Ariana Grande was doing a private concert for a large group of fans, and apparently one person was trying to record the whole thing. They couldn't get the recording going, and Ariana stopped to start over.