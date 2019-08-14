Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift Pays a Fan's College Tuition

Taylor does a really good deed for a fan in Canada! And find out who's performing at the VMAs, why some Bachelor In Paradise boys got in a pinata fight, and more.

Taylor Swift has donated five thousand dollars to a fan's college tuition fund. Ayesha Khurram shared a screenshot of a $4,829.45 donation that she received from one of Taylor's companies, Taylor Nation LLC. The donation came with a note that read "Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor."

The MTV Video Music Awards are set for later this month, and a ton of performers have been added to the show: Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello (performing together), Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Bad Bunny will join Taylor Swift and Missy Elliott, who had already been announced. The show airs on August 26th.

It looks like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally going to have that wedding we've all been hearing about. Their second ceremony-- the big one-- will happen this Fall.

Mike Tyson does a podcast called The Hot Box, and he talked about how much weed he smokes on the weekend... he and his drug dealer claimed they smoke ten tons of weed a month!

Steve Martin is 74 years old today. He's one of the smartest men on the planet, and one of the smartest men in comedy. He said in an interview once he learned to play the banjo because he heard it was the hardest instrument to learn, and he wanted to pick the hardest thing because everyone thinks it's easy... just like everyone thinks comedy is easy.

Bachelor in Paradise has been outrageous this season. There was a pinata fight last night, and Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay revealed that she actually got it on with a few of the finalists. High five, girl. You have to sample before you buy!

Video of Nicole&#039;s Love Triangle Leads To Jordan &amp; Christian Fight! | Bachelor In Paradise

Chrisley Knows Best was already kind of a train wreck of a show. Everything seems off, and everything is sponsored, because they've had some financial problems over the years. But now, we're hearing that Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on several financial crimes. And their 23-year-old son Chase is in trouble with the IRS, owing an unpaid balance of $16,886.64.

Britney Spears loves a good Target run. She had $400,000 in expenses last year, which includes money she spent during 80 trips to Target.

Can you believe it was 20 years ago that Christina Aguilera released her self-titled album, that includes the famous song "Genie in a Bottle"?