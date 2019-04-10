Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift Sends A Fan Flowers And Card to the Hospital

April 10, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

Taylor Swift sent a handwritten note and flowers to one of her fans who was unfortunately in a car accident. The fans name is Lindsay and she said she cried of joy when she received this. HOW AMAZING!!

 

Game of Thrones has announced they are dropping a soundtrack called “For the Throne’ that will include artist like n Mumford & Sons, Maren Morris, X Ambassadors, Ellie Goulding, Travis Scott, SZA, The Weeknd, and more! Game of Thrones Final Season will premiere this Sunday 4/14 on HBO 9PM EST

 

After nine seasons, Sara Gilbert is leaving ‘The Talk’. Sara Gilbert announced on Tuesday saying, This is hard to do and something that I have been struggling with for a while, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season.”

hollywood stories