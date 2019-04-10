Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift Sends A Fan Flowers And Card to the Hospital
Taylor Swift sent a handwritten note and flowers to one of her fans who was unfortunately in a car accident. The fans name is Lindsay and she said she cried of joy when she received this. HOW AMAZING!!
i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note... im still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me.---- see u on tour bb pic.twitter.com/Y1ba5m6BPp— lindsay is fearless---- (@_lindslayyyyy) April 9, 2019
Game of Thrones has announced they are dropping a soundtrack called “For the Throne’ that will include artist like n Mumford & Sons, Maren Morris, X Ambassadors, Ellie Goulding, Travis Scott, SZA, The Weeknd, and more! Game of Thrones Final Season will premiere this Sunday 4/14 on HBO 9PM EST
Game of Thrones have announced their 'For the Throne' soundtrack dropping April 26th featuring A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Joey Bada$$, The Weeknd, SZA, Lil Peep, Ty Dolla Sign and more -- pic.twitter.com/cCdoPw4lG0— HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) April 9, 2019
After nine seasons, Sara Gilbert is leaving ‘The Talk’. Sara Gilbert announced on Tuesday saying, This is hard to do and something that I have been struggling with for a while, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season.”
After nine seasons on The Talk, Sara Gilbert is moving on from the show: https://t.co/cL9D5ETCru— TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2019