Hollywood Stories: A Taylor Swift Stalker Gets Busted

A man was busted attempting to break into Taylor Swift's home, a shocking new PSA shines a light on fake news, and DC and Warner Bros announce some exciting movie news. This and more in today's Hollywood Stories!

A Colorado man was arrested attempting to break in to Taylor Swift's home. Cops found ammunition, a knife, and other alarming items in his car. 38-year-old Julius Sandrock was arrested for felony stalking after he showed up at her Beverly Hills home while she wasn't there (thankfully). He was wearing a mask and (most creepily) a pair of rubber gloves.

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been released, and Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are leading the way. Both are nominated for Top Artist, along with fellow Drake, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran. The awards will air live from Las Vegas on May 20th, and Kelly Clarkson will host.

Steven Spielberg will produce (and may also direct) the action-adventure film Blackhawk, based on the DC Comics series. Blackhawk is the leader of a team of ace pilots who fight tyranny and oppression including Axis powers and super villains.

NBC is still wild about Bear Grylls. They renewed his series Running Wild with Bear Grylls for a fourth season. The episode with Shaquille O'Neal was incredible! The new season debuts May 30th, and will feature Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Roger Federer, Don Cheadle, Keri Russell, Scott Eastwood, and Derek Hough.

Video of Shaquille O&#039;Neal Stumbling Across A Placenta | Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Steve Harvey sat down with Ellen Degeneres and said the Kardashians' episode of Celebrity Family Feud-- where they will take on Kanye West's family and Kim-- may be the show's best episode ever.

Video of Steve Harvey Dishes on the Kardashian/West &#039;Family Feud&#039; Episode

There's no date set for the episode, but we're thinking it will air this summer... with a TON of promotion.

What does the future of fake news look like? No one really knows, but here's a little sampler from Get Out director Jordan Peele and Buzzfeed, who teamed up to make a PSA using some of the latest artificial intelligence. In the audio, you're going to hear the voice of Peele impersonating Barack Obama... but when you watch the video, you literally cannot tell it's not our former president speaking.

Video of Jordan Peele uses AI, President Obama in fake news PSA

It's a great reminder of how important it is to get out of your media bubble and realize that not everything is completely right.

Director Cathy Yan will helm the upcoming Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey, which revolves primarily around Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). This will be the third female filmmaker to enter the Warner Brothers superhero era, joining Patty Jenkins, who directed Wonder Woman, and Ava DuVernay who will direct the upcoming New Gods.

Beyonce's performance at Coachella Saturday night was viewed by more than 458,000 people on YouTube, making it the biggest single performance since Coachella began streaming on YouTube eight years ago.

James Comey is making the media rounds, promoting his new book A Higher Loyalty, including an appearance on Stephen Colbert.

Video of LSSC Full Uncut Interview: James Comey

Living his best life... feeling like this is a breakup Donald Trump can't get over... He's really needling the president, trying to get under his skin.