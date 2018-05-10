Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian

One beef is over for Taylor Swift, but another one is still going. Plus, Amy Schumer interrupts another comedian's set, Ryan Reynolds has a message for Deadpool fans, and more in today's Hollywood Stories!

Taylor Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry, but she took a shot at Kim Kardashian on her Reputation Tour on Tuesday, saying she's using the snake theme with this album and tour because someone (AKA Kim Kardashian) once called her a snake on social media. Rather than have it hurt her, Taylor wants to let it strengthen her.

Meanwhile, on her first day opening for Taylor, Charli XCX had a wardrobe malfunction. She recounted on Instagram how her boob fell out during the first song. She apologized, and said she didn't intend for it to happen.

Amy Schumer caught heat for interrupting a comedian's set to try out some material of her own. Up-and-coming comedian Brendan Sagalow didn't really mind-- he feels it's giving him attention, and people think he and Amy are friends now. Amy is scheduled to host SNL this weekend.

Ryan Reynolds has a message for those who see Deadpool 2 when it comes out next weekend: "Don't say an f***ing word about the stuff in the movie!" That's inresponse to the internet's knack for spoiling everything as soon as it comes out... lame trend.

Rob Lowe and his wife Cheryl have been married for 27 years, but he said he would rather sleep alone. He said "I sleep better on the road because I'm not with my wife. It's the truth. I love her enough to speak the truth." One in four married couples sleep in separate beds or bedrooms, and they're happy about it.

A list of the most popular 90s sitcoms in each state was headlined by Friends, which was number one in 13 states including Vermont and New Jersey. Of all the 90s sitcoms, Maine prefers Sabrina The Teenage Witch, while New York and Massachusetts picked Seinfeld. Here in Connecticut, it's Everybody Loves Raymond.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have broken up.

Sources say that Selena Gomez has totally moved on from Justin Bieber. How many times have we heard that? Let's put it in the believe it when we see it column.

RadarOnline is reporting Farrah Fawcett's son Redmond O'Neal was arrested for robbing a store with a knife. He approached the clerk and took the money in the register. He's currently being held in jail, according to reports.

And happy birthday to U2's Bono, who turns 58 today!