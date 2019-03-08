Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift's Stalker's Reason for Breaking into Taylors Home

Hollywood Stories

Here are some of the celebrities that have a lot of kids and more than you think! Here are a few.. Rod Stewart and Mick Jagger both have 8 kids each. Mel Gibson has 9 kids, Eddie Murphy has 10 kids, DMX has 12 kids. All the kids with the same woman is probably unlikely.

 

Taylor Swift’s stalker was arrested for breaking into Swift’s home in Manhattan. He was caught just a block from her home. He says he was just trying to fulfill one of his bucket list items which is to make it onto a Taylor Swift song.

 

 

Alfonso Ribeiro has dropped his lawsuit against Fortnite for the use of his “Carlton Dance” from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”  because he failed to get a copyright of the dance!

hollywood stories