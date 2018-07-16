Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift's Suspended Sing-Along

Taylor Swift turns a technical nightmare into a sing-along, Sacha Baron Cohen dunks hard on Sarah Palin, and more Hollywood Stories...

At Taylor Swift's concert Saturday night in Philly, she experienced a few technical difficulties with her suspended basket in mid-air... she found out the basket would take her up and down, but not across the stadium as designed, so she was stuck until it was fixed. And she had people talking into her earpiece, trying to explain what was going on, until finally she finally had to say stop talking to me.

She started singing acapella with her fans, who accompanied her. It was a cute way to work around the problem.

Kim Kardashian would like you to know that she and all of her siblings are self-made. "I know so many people from successful families who haven't turned out to be as successful. If anything I've seen the complete opposite. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom." She conveniently left out her step dad and her brother Rob.

Scarlett Johansson has withdrawn from playing a transgender man in the movie Rub and Tug.

Sacha Baron Cohen has been punking people for the last 20 years in various guises, from Borat to Bruno to Ali G. His latest project is the Showtime series Who Is America?, which is sparking quite a political controversy.

One of his first "victims" was Sarah Palin, who was duped into flying across the country to meet with Cohen, believing she was speaking with a disabled veteran. She was not amused, as she explained on Good Morning America.

To be fair, Cohen also spoke with Bernie Sanders, who didn't fall prey to any of his dumb questions. Cohen even got politicians to endorse this notion of arming kindergarteners, which he called "Kinder Guardians." The politicians actually went with it, so whose fault is that? Sacha's or their own?

Tom Cruise admitted he does not relax when on vacation, it's just not in his DNA.

Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis taped on Saturday night, and Demi Moore showed up as a surprise roaster. Bruce pulled out his harmonica and had a little fun, and he answered the big question as to whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie... he said it is not, it's a ****ing Bruce Willis movie. Thank you very much. The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis is set to air on July 29th on Comedy Central.

If you go to people.com, you will see the lovely Christening photos of Prince Louis, as the Royal Family is posed for a portrait. It's all quite lovely.

That Smile! Prince Louis Is the Happiest Baby in Newly Released Christening Portrait with Mom Kate https://t.co/8FjPysCl0W — People (@people) July 16, 2018

The drama with Meghan Markel's dad has escalated, and now he's been cut off from the family. They've changed all the phone numbers and addresses, so he can't even talk to his daughter. It's really sad.

A woman is suing Alex Trebek because his dog almost attacked her. She claims to have suffered physical, mental, and emotional pain when Alex's dog seemed as though it could attack her.

Michelle Obama was in France at a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert, hanging out in the audience with Beyonce's mom. Not a care in the world!