Hollywood Stories: #TBT - Snooki Talks Original Audition

More drama in the Khloe/Tristan cheating scandal! Plus, where to watch Royal Wedding coverage and specials! And Snooki talks about her original Jersey Shore audition! More in today's Hollywood Stories!

Khloe Kardashian went ballistic when she found out that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with an Instagram model while he was in New York. And she's gave birth today – early this morning!

Khloé Kardashian Reportedly "Went Ballistic" on Tristan Thompson After Cheating News https://t.co/WghnORxfar pic.twitter.com/8D0IWFLXze — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 11, 2018

A family source said they weren’t completely surprised by Tristan’s cheating antics. And meanwhile, Tristan was booed at the Cavs game last night.

Tristan Thompson booed at Cleveland Cavaliers game after cheating on Khloe Kardashian https://t.co/OKMhSrZtSg — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 12, 2018

ICYMI: Mariah talks about her battle with bipolar disorder and how she was in denial when she was first diagnosed in 2001. She thought she had sleep issues.

PBS will air a 5-night special leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. It’s called Royal Wedding Watch starting 5/14 will culminate on the live broadcast of the wedding 5/19. NBC will do a one-hour special on 5/16

Royal Wedding Roundup: What to Watch Ahead of the Nuptials https://t.co/aUtX7P2vOO — Variety (@Variety) April 11, 2018

Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski are hinting that a 30 Rock revival is possible! Would Alec Baldwin be in on it?

Tina Fey weighs in on the possibility of a #30Rock reboot! https://t.co/RbNNCbZ1x0 pic.twitter.com/fYpw99hbJg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 10, 2018

The Los Angeles D.A. is reviewing sex assault case against Kevin Spacey.

The Los Angeles district attorney is investigating sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey. pic.twitter.com/7L5yYndAne — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 12, 2018

Anna Faris is part of the Overboard remake, the classic 1987 movie starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The roles have been reversed and the man is the one who goes overboard in the new film. Anna is such a fan of the original movie though, she didn’t know if she wanted to do it at first!

Anna Faris got Goldie Hawn's "blessing" for new #Overboard remake https://t.co/HZo9h449RJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 9, 2018

The Rock has an announcement to make about Jumanji! It’s been a huge success and there’s a sequel in the works!

The Rock just confirmed another 'Jumanji' movie is officially on the way -- https://t.co/KEDcwKEfl2 pic.twitter.com/NIogaslMMh — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) April 12, 2018

Jason Statham’s movie The Meg features a shark bigger than a boat.

Jason Statham battles the world's biggest shark in first trailer for The Meg https://t.co/Ve20BoWqnd — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 10, 2018

Taylor Swift fans found out there are 13 reference to alcohol on her album reputation.

Now that the Jersey Shore crew has reunited, Snooki talks about her original audition!