Hollywood Stories: #TBT - Snooki Talks Original Audition

And more of that Khloe/Tristan drama!

April 12, 2018
Christine Lee
Entertainment
Features
Hollywood Stories
More drama in the Khloe/Tristan cheating scandal! Plus, where to watch Royal Wedding coverage and specials! And Snooki talks about her original Jersey Shore audition! More in today's Hollywood Stories!

Khloe Kardashian went ballistic when she found out that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with an Instagram model while he was in New York. And she's gave birth today – early this morning!

A family source said they weren’t completely surprised by Tristan’s cheating antics. And meanwhile, Tristan was booed at the Cavs game last night.

ICYMI: Mariah talks about her battle with bipolar disorder and how she was in denial when she was first diagnosed in 2001. She thought she had sleep issues.

PBS will air a 5-night special leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. It’s called Royal Wedding Watch starting 5/14 will culminate on the live broadcast of the wedding 5/19. NBC will do a one-hour special on 5/16

Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski are hinting that a 30 Rock revival is possible! Would Alec Baldwin be in on it?



The Los Angeles D.A. is reviewing sex assault case against Kevin Spacey.

Anna Faris is part of the Overboard remake, the classic 1987 movie starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The roles have been reversed and the man is the one who goes overboard in the new film. Anna is such a fan of the original movie though, she didn’t know if she wanted to do it at first!

The Rock has an announcement to make about Jumanji! It’s been a huge success and there’s a sequel in the works!

Jason Statham’s movie The Meg features a shark bigger than a boat.

Taylor Swift fans found out there are 13 reference to alcohol on her album reputation

Now that the Jersey Shore crew has reunited, Snooki talks about her original audition!

 

hollywood stories
