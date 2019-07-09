Hollywood Stories: The Time Ron Howard Mistook Jessica Chastain For His Daughter

Jessica Chastain talks the uncanny resemblance between herself and Bryce Dallas Howard. Plus, Why Twitter went crazy over James Earl Jones, Kendall Jenner's bottle cap challenge, and more Hollywood Stories.

Jessica Chastain looks so much like Bryce Dallas Howard that she once briefly fooled Bryce's dad Ron Howard, and even mistook Bryce for herself in a magazine!

MISTAKEN IDENTITY – JESSICA CHASTAIN: #JessicaChastain (@jes_chastain) and #BryceDallasHoward look so similar they stood in front of a mirror together and compared features. #MistakenIdentity pic.twitter.com/wVNdtYDxLz — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 8, 2019

Anderson Cooper only inherited $1.5 million from his mother Gloria Vanderbilt. At first, word had it she wasn't going to leave him anything. Then, it came out that she was leaving him almost everything. And now, it turns out she wasn't as wealthy as everyone thought. Her estate was estimated at $200 million, but she was facing a myriad of lawsuits and she spent a LOT of money.

Samuel L. Jackson is joining Chris Rock in the new Saw movie. Rock is going to play a detective trying to solve the crimes, and Jackson will play his father.

Sarah Paulson will not be part of the ninth season of American Horror Story. She's been part of them all, up until now.

Shawn Mendes is on a roll. Yesterday, we heard him deny a fan a date (in a very classy way). Then, we heard he was working out at the gym and a couple of fans approached him to get a selfie, and he had another good line-- he said "Not right now, because I'm all sweaty." But he stopped and talked with them for a minute. Would you walk up to a celebrity who's in the middle of a workout?

A beautiful photo appeared on the internet yesterday, featuring the cast of the new Lion King movie, with Beyonce front and center right where she belongs. People were looking through it, and quickly noticed that James Earl Jones wasn't there. Jones, who is back as Simba's father Mufasa, started trending on Twitter. This made many people assume something bad happened to the legendary actor, but as it turns out, he was only trending because he wasn't on the Lion King image.

Listen, I'm getting worried.



This is like the third major photo roll-out they have done for the #LionKing and nobody is asking the real question: WHERE IS JAMES EARL JONES!?



He is the original Mufasa and came back on to voice him again 25 years later -- where is he? pic.twitter.com/TIE1kpdKPh — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 8, 2019

Kendall Jenner did her bottle cap challenge on a jet ski. She did go back and pick up the cap, so it didn't ruin our oceans. Thank you very much for that!

you asked for it @haileybieber ... A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 8, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

Attention parents-- Forky from Toy Story 4 is hazardous to your child. If you bought the Forky toy, his eyeballs can come off, and could be a choking hazard.

We are voluntarily recalling the 11” Forky plush due to a manufacturing defect. Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests; please call 866-537-7649 or return the item to any North America Disney/Disney Parks store for a full refund. More: https://t.co/Irn37N0Duw pic.twitter.com/jFNARAZ8ft — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 8, 2019

Carrie Underwood's mom had to convince her to do American Idol. She said Carrie kept hemming and hawing about it, and saying it's just too big of a dream, there's no way. Her mom kept telling her to go, and good thing she did, because look at her now.

The Stranger Things Season Three soundtrack is available as a cassette tape. It's available at FYE... that's the perfect way to hear this awesome soundtrack!

Julianne Hough and her husband went to a sex therapist to work out their "erotic blueprints." Can anyone tell us what that means?

Vin Diesel, on the set of Fast And The Furious 9, mis-pronounced John Cena's name (and is probably the only one who won't get in trouble for it).