Hollywood Stories: Tristan Thompson CHEATS on Khloe K!

April 11, 2018
Christine Lee
Tristan Thompson is caught cheating! Plus, Amal talks early dating days with George Clooney. And who's gonna be roasted on Comedy Central? More in today's Hollywood Stories! 

Tristan Thompson is expecting a child with Khloe Kardashian any minute… and he was in New York and caught cheating with multiple women! 



Amal Clooney revealed in Vogue that George Clooney used to send her emails pretending to be his dog.

T.J. Miller was arrested by the Feds for falsely reporting that a woman on an Amtrak train had a bomb. He was drunk and fighting with the woman.

And a guy in Connecticut named Bruce Rowley robbed a bank in Ansonia to try to impress Taylor Swift. He drove to Rhode Island and threw some of the cash over the fence of her mansion.


Comedy Central is doing a roast for Bruce Willis this summer.  

Anna Faris says getting breast implants was effing awesome! But she was hesitant at first because she’s such a staunch feminist, she wondered if she was betraying her own gender.

Gwen Stefani announced dates for her Las Vegas residency.



Daniel Craig has admitted that Bond 25 will be his next movie!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shingles and can't be near his family. 

Kate Gosselin is launching a new dating reality series. 

Angelina Jolie will appear in Queen Elizabeth's The Queen's Green Planet a documentary.

Tonight on the talk shows!
Jimmy Fallon – Kerry Washington
Jimmy Kimmel – Anna Faris
Stephen Colbert - Martin Short
James Corden – Neil Patrick Harris 
Seth Meyers – John Krasinski

Top five shows last week:
5. Bull
4. Young Sheldon
3. NCIS
2. Big Bang Theory
1. Roseanne

 

