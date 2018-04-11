Hollywood Stories: Tristan Thompson CHEATS on Khloe K!

Tristan Thompson is caught cheating! Plus, Amal talks early dating days with George Clooney. And who's gonna be roasted on Comedy Central? More in today's Hollywood Stories!

Tristan Thompson is expecting a child with Khloe Kardashian any minute… and he was in New York and caught cheating with multiple women!

Tristan Thompson's CAUGHT making out, motor boating and groping two women that are definitely not his very pregnant GF Khloé Kardashian -- -- #TMZ pic.twitter.com/LSj3NYV6WW — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018

Amal Clooney revealed in Vogue that George Clooney used to send her emails pretending to be his dog.

Amal Clooney stars on the cover of our May issue! Read the full interview: https://t.co/FhIInohLPV pic.twitter.com/4z6brZYruH — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 10, 2018

T.J. Miller was arrested by the Feds for falsely reporting that a woman on an Amtrak train had a bomb. He was drunk and fighting with the woman.

Actor T.J. Miller charged with calling 911 to falsely claim that a woman on the same train as him had a bomb in her luggage https://t.co/h26v7PAWIh — WTIC 1080 (@WTIC1080) April 10, 2018

And a guy in Connecticut named Bruce Rowley robbed a bank in Ansonia to try to impress Taylor Swift. He drove to Rhode Island and threw some of the cash over the fence of her mansion.

Police: Derby man with a crush on singer @taylorswift13 robbed bank and threw cash at her mansion in attempt to impress her https://t.co/4h7cRn0eVB — WTIC 1080 (@WTIC1080) April 11, 2018



Comedy Central is doing a roast for Bruce Willis this summer.

Bruce Willis to be roasted by Comedy Central https://t.co/AFTZO2asRQ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 10, 2018

Anna Faris says getting breast implants was effing awesome! But she was hesitant at first because she’s such a staunch feminist, she wondered if she was betraying her own gender.

Anna Faris spoke out about what it felt like to get breast implants in her 30s & that she has no hard feelings for ex Chris Pratt in the tell-all interview with @WomensHealthMag https://t.co/GK4ZYWv6cs pic.twitter.com/zLnlrwc3rh — ET Canada (@ETCanada) April 10, 2018

Gwen Stefani announced dates for her Las Vegas residency.

Gwen Stefani will launch a 25-date Las Vegas residency starting in June https://t.co/wTGMIeIw7z pic.twitter.com/qrefsEOrcR — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 10, 2018

Daniel Craig has admitted that Bond 25 will be his next movie!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shingles and can't be near his family.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been diagnosed with shingles https://t.co/o7Nvq74KB2 pic.twitter.com/h1JdLhwU0n — New York Post (@nypost) April 6, 2018

Kate Gosselin is launching a new dating reality series.

Kate Gosselin is turning to reality TV to find love https://t.co/iroWSgz07l pic.twitter.com/aQBYXnYkXx — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2018

Angelina Jolie will appear in Queen Elizabeth's The Queen's Green Planet a documentary.

Here's "The Queen's Green Planet" teaser, documentary which Angelina Jolie joined Queen Elizabeth.



"She's this really lovely lady who really cares about the future." pic.twitter.com/LoBKP7FT1S — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) April 7, 2018

Tonight on the talk shows!

Jimmy Fallon – Kerry Washington

Jimmy Kimmel – Anna Faris

Stephen Colbert - Martin Short

James Corden – Neil Patrick Harris

Seth Meyers – John Krasinski

Top five shows last week:

5. Bull

4. Young Sheldon

3. NCIS

2. Big Bang Theory

1. Roseanne