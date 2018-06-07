Hollywood Stories: The Truth About David Cassidy's Dementia

It turns out David Cassidy never had dementia after all. He admitted in a phone call recorded shortly before his death that it was all due to his drinking, as was first revealed in a clip from a new documentary coming out on A&E next week.

Video of David Cassidy: The Last Session | A&amp;E

It's really sad because we hear this same story a lot, when people get to the point where they're ready to deal with whatever it is they have going on in an honest way... but it's almost like they're too far gone. It happened to Amy Winehouse. It happened to Kate Spade. It's so very tragic.

A week after Kim Kardashian met with President Trump to argue the case of a great grandmother sentenced to life in prison over a first time drug conviction, Trump took action and granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, the 63 year old Tennessee woman.

Alice Johnson has a special message for @KimKardashian who pled to get her out of prison: "Thank you for never giving up. You did it. You never gave up on me and you fought until I was free ... I'd just like to thank her and hug her." https://t.co/ae4nFzzbDA pic.twitter.com/WTLw9qiuj4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 7, 2018

Maybe we should send Kim to go see Kim Jong Un next?

It looks like Val Kilmer is coming back for the new Top Gun movie. In other Top Gun news, Kenny Loggins, the man behind the famous song "Danger Zone," wants to retool and update the classic. But how can anyone possibly top this???

Video of Kenny Loggins - Danger Zone (Video)

When will people stop asking for a Friends reunion? This rumor keep keeps coming up, even though co-creator David Crane said explicitly that a reunion of the sitcom will never happen. But he did share a little good news-- Ross and Rachel are still together.

During a candid conversation with Mark Maron on the comedian's popular podcast WTF this week, David Harbour of Stranger Things revealed he was once committed to a mental asylum. The 43-year-old actor said when he was about 25-- a year and a half after he got sober-- he got involved with a strange sect, hit a breaking point, and ended up being put away. He said of the experience "It's really not as fun as you think. It just ends up being sad and smells like poop." Why would anyone ever consider being in an asylum to be fun?

Video of WTF Podcast - DAVID HARBOUR

Jimmy Kimmel had a pair of spinning divas on his show. First up, Jennifer Lopez, who said that she listens to Alex Rodriguez's commentary from the stands.

Video of J-Lo &amp; A-Rod Are Really in Love

She also added that they are so competitive with each other, if they ever actually had to compete where someone would win and someone would lose and she lost, it will be over.

Kimmel also had Mariah Carey on, and asked her about some advice that she gave Lionel Richie before joining American Idol.

Video of Mariah Carey on Vegas Show, Lionel Richie &amp; American Idol

By the way, Mariah also announced that in her show in Las Vegas, she's going to take requests. Neat!