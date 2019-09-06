Hollywood Stories: Tyler C. Comforts Gigi Hadid at Grandmother's Funeral

Tyler C. joined Gigi Hadid in the Netherlands for her grandmother's funeral. Plus, K-Fed makes a power move, Billy Bush opens up on the infamous Donald trump tape, and more.

Gigi Hadid is leaning on Tyler Cameron as she grieves the loss of her grandmother in the Netherlands. The photo of the two of them shows her with her head down at her grandmother's funeral, while Tyler is looking off into the distance with a semi-smile on the face. Dua Lipa is also in the photo. She is dating Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bela's brother.

Tyler Cameron Accompanied Gigi Hadid To Her Grandma's Funeral, So I Guess This Is Really Happening https://t.co/QgU3ga1RrC — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 5, 2019

Kevin Federline is apparently making a power move, going after Jamie Spears to get him removed as conservator of Britney Spears' fortune. After the allegations that Jamie was abusive to their kids, Kevin is trying to take away any authority that Jamie has over Britney's financial future.

Kendall Jenner was so nervous to meet Brad Pitt, she left Kanye West's Sunday Service early, because she couldn't handle running into him.

A lot of people have differing views on Billy Bush. He was caught up in Donald Trump's "grab them by the p-word" tape scandal, which surfaced when he was a candidate for president. Billy took the fall, even though he was just the interviewer, but apparently now he's made his way back into the limelight with his new gig on Extra Extra. He was asked about the whole controversy, and basically said after this week, he won't talk about it anymore.

We still think Billy got kind of a raw deal during that controversy. A lot of worse people have been treated way less harshly by the #MeToo movement. We'd still like to know what he learned from the whole situation, and whether it has changed how he does interviews... guess we'll find out soon enough.

The 2019 Vanity Fair Best Dressed List is out. Can't we have like the worst dressed list? Or the regular dressed, with just like Old Navy shirts? Anyway, the Best Dressed includes Celine Dion, Keanu Reeves, Diane Keaton, Amal and George Clooney, and Victoria and David Beckham.

V.F. presents our annual best-dressed index, featuring actors, fashion designers, and other iconoclasts who reminded us in 2019: Clothes are never really just clothes #VFBestDressed https://t.co/CEUdQJcf4m — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 5, 2019

Tool might not Taylor Swift off the top spot in the charts, so this Swifties launched a campaign to stream her album over and over again to keep her on top.