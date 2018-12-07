Hollywood Stories: Tyler Perry Paid Off $450K of Walmart Layaways

Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars after the Academy asked him to apologize for his homophobic tweets from a couple years back. Kevin apologized to the LGBTQ community and stepped down.

 

 

The Secret Santa that paid for everyone Walmart’s layaways in Atlanta was revealed to be Tyler Perry!! Perry spent over $430,000 to pay off customer layaway items and in exchange for his generosity, the location is changing its name to “Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Walmart.”

 

