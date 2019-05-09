Hollywood Stories: Tyra Banks Covers Sports Illustrated

Tyra Banks was the first African American woman on Sports Illustrated 23 years ago. At the age of 45 she is back on the cover and she said, “I’m wiser now and thicker.” She still looks stunning!

This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything. #BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says!

Drop mic now!@SI_Swimsuit 2019 pic.twitter.com/bgUqGunhAe — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 8, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have named their baby Archie! The baby’s full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed earlier today with their newborn son at Windsor Castle. The baby has been named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/WtDH6oD3kn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

Billy Bush is back! After 3 years getting fired off the Today Show, Billy will be hosting Extra Extra on Fox!