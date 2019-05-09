Hollywood Stories: Tyra Banks Covers Sports Illustrated

May 9, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

Tyra Banks was the first African American woman on Sports Illustrated 23 years ago. At the age of 45 she is back on the cover and she said, “I’m wiser now and thicker.” She still looks stunning!

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have named their baby Archie! The baby’s full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

 

Billy Bush is back! After 3 years getting fired off the Today Show, Billy will be hosting Extra Extra on Fox!

hollywood stories