Hollywood Stories: The Ultimate Kanye Rant?

Kanye West said A LOT during his visit to TMZ studios... we break it down in today's Hollywood Stories...

Kanye West appeared on TMZ Live yesterday to talk up his love affair with President Donald Trump. As usual, he barfed up a bunch of words, including how the radio industry started treating him differently after he hijacked Taylor Swift's acceptance speech, and how he considers slavery "a choice."

He was immediately called out by TMZ staffer Van Lathan, who said "I actually don't think you're thinking anything. I think what you're doing right now is actually the absence of thought."

Kanye also went after Barack Obama, because the former president at one point called Kanye his favorite artist and asked Kanye to perform "Touch the Sky" at his inauguration... but then he later called Kanye a jackass. Kanye is apparently upset with Obama for not personally calling him and apologizing for saying he was a jackass.

And Kanye admitted he got hooked on opioids after getting liposuction to remove love handles before his wedding... it's weird that he would do that since his mom died during the same procedure. He left the hospital with seven pills... because of those seven pills, he says he is now an opioid addict. What's the matter with this guy???

But we don't want to end on a Debbie Downer like Kanye... so here's Katherine McPhee, who announce the Tony Award nominations yesterday. She was so all over the place and such a mess, she actually had to tell the audience she wasn't drunk!