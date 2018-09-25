Hollywood Stories: Visit The Game Of Thrones Sets IRL

A major tourist attraction based on Game Of thrones is coming soon in Ireland. Plus, Pete Davidson isn't into your death threats, Selena Gomez is taking a social media break, and more Hollywood Stories.

Several major Game Of Thrones sets in Northern Ireland will be converted into tourist attractions. The Game Of Thrones Legacy attractions will be on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen. Each site will feature not only the breathtaking sets, but will also exhibit displays of costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, models, and other production materials. The visitor experience will be enhanced by state of the art digital content. And one of the displays is that they actually shave your head, strip you naked, and make you take the shame walk.

Pete Davidson said that while being engaged to Ariana Grande is the weirdest, coolest thing that's ever happened to him, it's also given him cause for concern. He revealed that his relationship has made him the recipient of death threats.

Video of Pete Davidson Talks Quitting Social Media and Getting a Death Threat

Selena Gomez is taking another social media break... social media vacations really do make you feel refreshed. She said as much as she's grateful for the voice that social media gives us, she's equally grateful to be able to step back from it for a minute.

TMI Alert-- Sharon Osbourne says sex is a bone of contention with Ozzy. She's a "special occasion" type, and he's a "whenever he can get it" type.

Video of The Talk - Sharon Osbourne Says Sex with Ozzy is &#039;a bone of contention&#039; at Home

Marcus Mumford was totally embarrassed when Mumford and Sons finished their set opening for Bruce Springsteen and went backstage... only to have The Boss hand Marcus the mic and say "You sing!" They were so freaked out and nervous that Bruce Springsteen gave them the mic to sing his song, they forgot the lyrics.

Video of Marcus Mumford Forgot the Lyrics to &quot;Hungry Heart&quot; While Singing with Bruce Springsteen

We were hearing rumors that Cardi B might show up at the Super Bowl halftime show, because Maroon 5 has been booked and they collaborated on "Girls Like You." But now the rumor is Cardi is also angling to get her own solo performance during the show! It's unclear if the NFL would go for that.

A British tabloid claims that Rosie O'Donnell is the frontrunner to replace Julie Chen-Moonves on The Talk. We think she would be a pretty good choice, because she's pretty controversial, and she likes to talk.

Rita Wilson said her mom did not approve of Tom Hanks at first, because Rita's parents are both Greek, and they wanted her to marry a good Greek boy.

In the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Princess Tiana from the Princess and the Frog was drawn to look like she had lighter skin, so an advocacy group complained and Disney agreed to restore her to her original look. Why would they lighten her skin in the first place??? Leave the girl alone!

Lady Gaga premiered a song called "Is That AlRight" from A Star Is Born soundtrack.

Dancing With The Stars is on tonight at 8pm, and so is The Voice Blind Auditions on NBC. Last night on The Voice, a 13-year-old young lady wowed the judges with her audition. Kennedy Holmes blew everyone away with her audition, and then started crying when Jennifer Hudson talked to her, because she's such a big fan. They even ended up singing together!