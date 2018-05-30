Hollywood Stories: Walking Dead Loses Its Leading Man

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln is going to leave the show after Season Nine. He plays the main character, Rick Grimes, so what's next for him? We don't know. Lincoln's co-star Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, negotiated a $20 million dollar payday to stay on as the new lead. Norman could probably use the money, because he and Diane Kruger are expecting their first child.

Jamie Foxx will star in the big screen adaptation of Spawn for writer-director Todd McFarlane.

Many celebrities give back to their fans by stopping for an occasional selfie or an autograph, but Kylie Jenner recently gifted her super fan Johnny Cyrus a $2,000 Louis Vuitton bag for his birthday.

BTS topped the Billboard Top 200 with their new album Love Yourself. It debuted at number one for the week of June 2nd, making BTS the first K-Pop group to earn the honor.

Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd are expecting a baby.

America Ferrera gave birth to her first child.

And of course, ABC has canceled the Roseanne revival, after a "repugnant and racist" tweet from the star. The move came after Roseanne Barr apologized twice for the insult she posted, directed at Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

In addition to the revival being canceled, Roseanne reruns have been pulled from Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT, and Laugh Network. Roseanne's agency also dropped her as a client.

Roseanne blamed it all on a stupid mistake, because of late night Ambien tweeting. So apparently one of the side effects of Ambien is racist thoughts? The last unknown side effect we heard of was John Mayer, who said he takes red wine with Ambien and then makes hit songs.

A few Roseanne cast members have denounced her racism, including Sara Gilbert (who said she found it to be disgusting), Michael Fishman and Emma Kenney, who played Darlene's older daughter in the revival.

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

And Valerie Jarrett-- at the center of everything after Roseanne insulted her with the tweet-- said there are a lot more people that really need protection from this kind of attack. SHE will be okay, but not everyone has the same protection from everyday racism.

Video of Roseanne Racist Remark Seen In Context Of Tone Set By President Donald Trump | MSNBC

A lot of people on Twitter are saying just because Roseanne is gone doesn't mean the show has to end. There's so many great actors on this show, including John Goodman... and Jimmy Kimmel says maybe the show should give them a shot, without Roseanne herself.

Video of Jimmy Kimmel on Roseanne Cancellation

It's not Roseanne... it's Dan!