Hollywood Stories: Wendy Williams Filed For Divorce from Husband

Wendy Williams is filing for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter. Kevin has cheated on Wendy and is even having a baby with the mistress. A source says, “I know Wendy loves her husband. They built an empire together… I know things are destined to end. I pray and I hope and I know it’s in her soul to move on. “

Game of Thrones kicks off their final season on Sunday on HBO at 9PM ET! Game of Thrones has been watched by over 30 millions people in 207 countries!

Jussie Smollett was spotted in Hawaii during the craziness of the legal battle with Chicago. Remember, the city of Chicago is suing Jussie for $130K for the investigation of the hate crime.