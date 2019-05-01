Hollywood Stories: Wendy Williams Seen Out With Her New Executive Producer

Wendy Williams was spotted out at lunch with her new producer of her show! As you may or may not know her soon to be ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, was her previous producer, but fired from his role. Bernie Young is now the new executive producer of the show and people are saying she is looking great!

Wendy Williams dines with new producer after Kevin Hunter’s ousting https://t.co/68rXfb4Jt3 pic.twitter.com/ioffYejMkw — Page Six (@PageSix) April 30, 2019

Toni Braxton’s niece Lauren Braxton, has unfortunately died at the young age of 24. Lauren’s father has reported she has passed from a heart condition. Toni, her husband, and her son were very close to Lauren whom they call Lolo. We send much love and condolences to the family.

Toni Braxton's Niece Dead at 24 https://t.co/LxLdNFQ7zl — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2019

Ellen Degeneres had a hair coloring nightmare ad she had to get a shorter and more blonde than normal. Even Portia said it was horrible lol! Well her regular scheduled hair appointment was a disaster – it was orange, pink, and purple.. so she had to do a second appointment to look decent.