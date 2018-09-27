Hollywood Stories: What Does #NickiStoppedMyBag Mean?

Cardi B's comment that launched a meme, explained! Plus, Rihanna's house gets burglarized (again), Conan is going on tour, and more Hollywood Stories...

Nothing makes you feel more old and out of touch than when do you read something on Twitter and have to look up the translation to understand what it means. That happened to Christine yesterday when she was reading about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and the ongoing beef that they have with each other. Nicki Minaj accused Cardi B of one thing, and then Cardi B accuse Nicki of "stopping my bag." What does that mean? It turns out, it means when someone stops you from getting paid, or getting a job, or putting money in your bag or purse. Now we know!

Rihanna's house was burglarized for the second time this year. The LAPD respond to a call earlier this week at 9:30pm. The security system had been triggered, there were alarms blaring, property was stolen... but nobody was home. Fortunately Riri is okay.

Conan O'Brien announced his first stand up comedy in eight years. Team Coco presents Conan And Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips is going on tour. If you're a Conan fan, you'll find that interesting.

Inmate number NN7687 (aka Bill Cosby) is in a single cell in a Pennsylvania prison. Cosby spent his first night in prison alone in a single cell near the infirmary, as he began his 3-10 year sentence for sexual assault. He will be allowed phone calls and visits, and he'll get a chance to exercise. Cosby already had a stale hot dog been thrown at him, but the long-term goal is to place him in the general population.

Young, talented kids can sometimes be a little annoying, but sometimes there's young talented kids who are super cute. An 11-year-old rapper named Lay Lay was on Ellen yesterday, and she's the youngest female rapper ever signed to a major record label. Ellen seems pretty impressed with her performance... what do you think?

Kaycee Clark won Season 20 of Big Brother, and we couldn't be happier... she totally deserves it. She's an athlete, she's down to earth, she's naturally beautiful... all these things. But Julie Chen started the big finale of BB20 last night referring to herself again as Julie Chen-Moonves, which she was specifically told not to do.

Gisele Bundchen considered suicide back when she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio. She was already a supermodel making millions, she was dating Leo, but she developed a few fears and anxiety, and had a feeling to just jump off her balcony. But then she overhauled her life, and she said she went to therapy and got help. This underscores that everyone is going through something you cannot see, and just because you think someone has it all, they don't. Be kind always!

The internet went crazy over Meghan Markle closing her own car door, which apparently Royals don't do. On top of that, she's developing a British accent. She is an actress, so picking up an accent kind of makes sense.

First time I've seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door... https://t.co/5Mg9TOi6lo — Christopher Wilson (@TheWislon) September 25, 2018

Jennifer Hudson will take on the role of a lifetime and play Aretha Franklin.

If Aretha said that's what she wanted, you'd better do it. Jennifer will be perfect, and she's certainly got the chops to pull off the vocals.