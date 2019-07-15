Hollywood Stories: What's Happening With R. Kelly's Girlfriends?

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary posted a video debunking rumors that they had been kicked out of Trump Tower. Plus, power couples meet at The Lion King's UK premiere, Channing Tatum thinks his phone is listening to him, and he doesn't like it!

R. Kelly's sex slaves (or girlfriends, depending on who you talk to) Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary recorded a video from Trump Tower in New York, debunking the rumors that things had gone from bad to worse for them, amid the latest charges R. Kelly is facing. Despite rumors they had been kicked out of Trump Tower and were living on the street, they said they lived there for years, are happy as can be, and everything's fine. The story just keeps getting weirder and weirder.

The Lion King had its UK premiere, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were there. It was the ultimate meeting of the power couples, as Beyonce and Jay-Z and Meghan and Prince Harry all hung out together.

It happened: Meghan and Beyoncé met at the #LionKing premiere https://t.co/ciw9WSr4Dt — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 15, 2019

Channing Tatum thinks his phone is listening to him, and he wants answers. He recently downloaded an astrology app called The Pattern, and then noticed that the app was repeating sayings that he had recently heard while he was in therapy.

Yo anybody know of this shit and can explain it to me! Cause WTF! pic.twitter.com/4Qhp6gj7IU — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) July 12, 2019

So is he just promoting The Pattern? Could this all be an act?

P!nk was in Berlin, Germany at the Holocaust Museum, and she took a beautiful photo of her kids at a Holocaust memorial. People blasted her for being disrespectful of the memorial. We don't get the criticism, though... this isn't like when Justin Bieber went to the Anne Frank house and took goofy pictures. This was a beautiful moment of P!nk's Jewish kids running through a Jewish memorial.

Scarlett Johansson thinks she should be able to play anyone she wants. She was recently cast as a trans man in a movie called Rub and Tug, but she backed out after people freaked out on social media. She fought back a little bit, saying as an actor she should be able to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that's her job, and the requirements of the job. So does she wants to play Groot?

Ed Sheeran is confirming he's married. We heard that he had married his then-girlfriend, now wife Cherry Seaborn, but he's finally made the news official.

The moment the lights went out on Jennifer Lopez, she was at Madison Square Garden. This was during the blackout on Saturday night in New York City... her concert had to be called off due to the power outage.