Hollywood Stories: Whitney Houston Hologram Going On Tour!

Kim Kardashian West tweeted, “Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” We’re still not sure if this has anything to do with bad service or something with social injustice. But really Kim, you have to tweet at Jack in the box to get your complaint??

Then Burger King tweeted back in with the shade and tweeted this:

Whitney Houston’s hologram is said to go on tour. The show is set to premiere in 2020. It will feature everything usually a show would a band, backup singers and dancers. Rumor is there will be new music that was never released.

Spice Girls rehearsal was cancelled last week because Mel B was rushed to the hospital for going blind in her right eye! Doctors reports it was eye herpes. Mel B can see now but she will still need intensive treatment and is on prescribed medication.