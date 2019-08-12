Hollywood Stories: Who Doesn't Want To Party With #DrunkTaylor?

The internet may have revealed Taylor Swift's latest persona. plus, Miley and Liam have called it quits, while a couple from Bachelor Nation tie the knot. Find out who in today's Hollywood Stories...

#DrunkTaylor is trending on Twitter after video surfaced of her celebrating her 10 MTV Video Music Award nominations she received this year. Apparently over the weekend, Taylor threw a party and she was having a LOT of fun, sitting on a couch, banging her head, and singing along to her own song "You Need To Calm Down." It made people want to hang out with "Drunk Taylor" because we've seen all these other Taylor personas, but a drunk one would probably be really fun to hang out with.

The drunk Taylor Swift is my favourite!---- #TaylorSwiftisLovedParty pic.twitter.com/ZqR3IHytCj — ✨ -------- | Ts | fan (@blankswift_) August 11, 2019

Taylor is going to perform at the MTV VMAs this year, for the first time since 2015.

And she accepted the Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards, and her cats were on the surfboard award, which she was super thankful for.

A living legend is among us. -- The biggest congrats to @taylorswift13 for her #TeenChoice Icon Award! pic.twitter.com/HOeQdGFRqM — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 12, 2019

There's a little drama going on in T-Swift World with model Karlie Kloss, who apparently took advantage of Taylor's generosity. Taylor had her over to apartment in New York City, but Karlie invited all of HER friends over to the apartment while Taylor wasn't there.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split up. Miley seems to be doing fine, she was spotted making out was Brody Jenner's ex, so she moved on rather quickly.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon from Bachelor Nation have tied the knot in Rhode Island, and we just want you all to know that 96.5TIC can take full credit for their marriage. Ashley reached out to us-- specifically Katie from The Bachelor Padcast-- to hook Jared up with a backstage meet and greet at our All-Star Christmas show where Rob Thomas was the headliner. That happened... and how did Jared thank Ashley, the person who got him the backstage meet and greet? He propose marriage! So you're welcome, Ashley and Jared.

Meanwhile, we're all waiting to find out who the next Bachelor is going to be. No one thinks it's going to be Jed, but fans are really rallying around Tyler C. who's become a wild card because of a love triangle between him, Hannah, and Gigi Hadid. Where's Pete the pilot?

Mike Posner is recovering after getting bit by a rattlesnake. He's having to learn to walk all over again, which is a setback in his cross-country walk across America. Good luck to Mike Posner!

Happy birthday to Kylie Jenner, who turned 22 in grand style over the weekend.

22 ----✨✨ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2019 at 7:02am PDT

Olivia Jade posted on Instagram over the weekend, offering two birds up to everyone who has something to say about the scandal she's involved in.

Guess she won't be working at the Hallmark Channel anytime soon.