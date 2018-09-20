Hollywood Stories: Who Will Play the Super Bowl With Maroon 5?

Maroon 5 have been tapped for the Super Bowl Halftime show... who will they bring with them? Plus, trouble in paradise for Kim and Kanye? Find out in today's Hollywood Stories!

Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl LIII (53) Halftime show in Atlanta on February 3rd. Good pick! There's a lot of potential for notable collaborators, because Maroon 5 have worked with so many artists.

Is there trouble in paradise for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? She will not be living with him in Chicago full time. She just bought a huge $11 million property in Calabasas, CA... how nice would it be to be married and live in separate multi-million dollar properties?

Kelly Clarkson spilled the beans about her daytime talk show, which has now been picked up in eleven US markets, including Washington DC, San Diego, and here in Hartford. She said she used to watch old talk shows growing up, and she has an idea she wants to bring back for her show...

Video of Kelly Clarkson Dishes About Her New Talk Show | TODAY

She's so personable, we think she'll be really good!

On America's Got Talent, Mel B made some terrible, cringe-worthy jokes... they were so horrible, they were kind of cute.