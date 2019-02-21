Hollywood Stories: Whoopi Goldberg Rumored to Host the Oscars

Jussie Smollett is in custody and have been arrested by the Chicago Police. He is charged with a felony of disorderly conduct for filing a false report claiming he was a victim of a hate crime.

Actor Jussie Smollett is under arrest and in custody, according to Chicago Police. He faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false report claiming he was a victim of a hate crime. https://t.co/n6ObLtM6SF pic.twitter.com/qJYg0GKMaA — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 21, 2019

Karl Lagerfeld passed away Tuesday in France from complications of cancer at the age of 85. Karl’s cat Choupette is said to inherit his $150 million estate!!

A pampered French cat who eats off fine china, has two personal maids and works as a model will be among the heirs to the vast fortune of Karl Lagerfeldhttps://t.co/ujmT09PpcH — The Times of London (@thetimes) February 19, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg is rumored to be the surprise host for the Oscars this Sunday! She has not been on her show of “The View” this week and there are rumors she has been staying at the hotel across the street from where the Oscars will be taking place.