Hollywood Stories: Whoopi Goldberg Rumored to Host the Oscars

February 21, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

Jussie Smollett is in custody and have been arrested by the Chicago Police. He is charged with a felony of disorderly conduct for filing a false report claiming he was a victim of a hate crime.

 

Karl Lagerfeld passed away Tuesday in France from complications of cancer at the age of 85. Karl’s cat Choupette is said to inherit his $150 million estate!!

 

Whoopi Goldberg is rumored to be the surprise host for the Oscars this Sunday! She has not been on her show of “The View” this week and there are rumors she has been staying at the hotel across the street from where the Oscars will be taking place.

hollywood stories