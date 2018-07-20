Hollywood Stories: Whoopi vs. Judge Jeanine

The View became a battlefield as Whoopi and Fox News' Judge Jeanin Pirro got heated. Plus, how much money is Shark Week worth to the Discovery Channel and more Hollywood Stories...

Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Jeanine Pirro, the very conservative judge from Fox News who always stumping for Donald Trump, got into a very heated back and forth yesterday on The View. It was so intense, Whoopi cut the interview short.

Video of Judge Jeanine Pirro On New Book &amp; More | The View

The discussion started out contentious, before escalating into a full-on argument, which also continued backstage afterwards. Judge Jeanine, back in her "safe space" at Fox News later on, described the backstage screaming match, claiming Whoopi told her 'F*** you," before the judge claimed she has done more for abused women than Whoopi ever did.

Shark Week has brought in $36 million in two years for the Discovery Channel. The 2017 total was $20.2 million, which was 59% more than Discovery's average weekly revenue. If you're wondering why Discovery is still pumping out a week's worth of shark-related content after 30 years, just follow the money.

Video of The Top 30 Sharks of Shark Week: Part One

Adrian Cronauer, the Air Force DJ that Robin Williams portrayed in Good Morning Vietnam, has died at the age of 79.

Video of Good Morning Vietnam Best Scenes

Darth Vader topped an entertainment industry list of Hollywood's favorite villains, along with Hannibal Lecter, the Wicked Witch of the West, The Joker, and Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Ariana Grande may not be getting her fairy tale ending after all... RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned she's already feeling regrets over accepting fiance Pete Davidson's quickie proposal. He made some comments on social media after the Manchester bombing, before they were dating, that she's had to clean up after him. Her family and friends, as well as her team, are already starting to see the relationship fall apart.

Rumor has it that Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga are teaming up to record the ultimate female album. Don't get too excited yet... the rumor is only because Taylor was spotted at a studio that Miley and Gaga previously visited.

The Brady Bunch house is on the market for $1.88 million. It was used for the exterior shots on the TV show, and it's located in Studio City, California.

When Tiffany Haddish was down and out, Kevin Hart gave her $300 bucks and put her up in a hotel for a few days. She's been trying to pay him back ever since, but he refuses to accept the money. The latest thing he did was shove the $300 into a wig cap that she has, which she found in a backpack. Tiffany and Kevin, listen-- neither of you need or want the money... donate it and be done with it.

Alex Trebek is a stickler, but this is a little bit much. The subject was "Classic Songs' First Line" and he was pretty particular about the answer to the $1,000 clue... jump to 4:43 to watch:

Video of Jeopardy! – July 19, 2018

Oh come on, Alex.