Hollywood Stories: Will Smith Makes Children's Book called 'The Fresh Princess"

Jussie Smollett is released from custody and he apologizes to cast and crew of “Empire” for the embarrassment but he is still claiming that he is innocent.

Jussie Smollett apologized to the cast and crew of "Empire" on Thursday night for any embarrassment the recent allegations may have caused, but he maintained that he was innocent, a person at the meeting tells CNN https://t.co/EcqwcCXsbn pic.twitter.com/5RzxMyZ0Po — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2019

The Chicago Police Department released a statement yesterday on the Jussie Smollett case and they are not too happy about this. Superintendent of the Chicago police said, “Why would anyone, especially an African American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see and opportunity.. to further his own public profile?”

Chicago Police Supt. Johnson: "Why would anyone, especially an African American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity...to further his own public profile?" pic.twitter.com/9KXPWj8YOL — ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2019

Will Smith is releasing a Children’s book called “Fresh Princess” . ‘ The book will be the first in a picture book series about Destiny, “ a cool, energetic, and strong willed girl who approaches every day with her own signature style” ‘ The Guardian states. The first book is said to be published in April.