Hollywood Stories: You Can Register to Vote at Ariana Grande Concerts

Wendy Williams admit on her talk show that she has been living in a sober house to help with her addiction. As we know Wendy was off from her hit daytime talk show for two months. We hope for a speedy recovery, Wendy.

Wendy Williams Announces She's Getting Treatment for Addiction https://t.co/14V537D8y8 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 20, 2019

The new Hustlers movie stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu and just added Cardi B for her first movie debut! It takes place in NYC and follows a group of strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients as JLO being the ring leader. The movie is set to realease in theatres May 10th of this year.

Ariana Grande has placed Voters Registrations at her Sweetner Tour as she designs #ThankUNextGen program to make sure Ariana’s fans get heard! You can actually volunteer at one of her upcoming shows!