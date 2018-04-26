Patton Oswalt's late wife helped catch a notorious serial killer, while Trump and Kanye enjoy a love fest, and lots more in today's Hollywood Stories.

"You did it, Michelle." Comedian Patton Oswalt spoke those really sweetly words to his late wife in an Instagram video yesterday.

Finally, an arrest has been made in the case of the Golden State Killer, a name Michelle McNamara coined on her personal mission to catch the man responsible for 12 killings and 50 rapes throughout California in the 70s and 80s. Christine is in the middle of reading the book right now, titled I'll Be Gone In The Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer.

Patton was with Seth Myers last night to talk about how this whole thing went down:

Sadly, Michelle died in her sleep, so she is not here to appreciate this development... but she is the one who coined the name. She was obsessed with the true crime stories for her entire life, and she tells that story in the book, as well.

Kanye West spent yesterday tweeting about his business and talking up President Trump... although he did clarify he doesn't agree with everything Trump does.

Trump responded to Kanye's love and support, calling the rapper's tweets "very cool." Kanye said Trump has the same "Dragon energy" and he does.

Charlie Rose is allegedly planning a comeback, on a show where he interviews other guys whose careers were torpedoed by the #MeToo movement. With all of them out there, that show should be on for a few years :/

Jerry Seinfeld made $13,000 for every line he delivered on Seinfeld! By our count, that means he made $65,000 just from this one classic bit:

Just days after former Smallville star Alison Mack was arrested in connection with a case involving an alleged sex cult... guess what they're going to make a TV show about?

Nickelodeon is rebooting the classic kid's game show Double Dare this summer, with a 40 episode order.

Here's Rick Astley, singing "Never Gonna Give You Up" with a 200-person choir... Enjoy!