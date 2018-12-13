Holywood Stories: Taylor Swift Using Facial Recognition on her Fans

Ellen Degeneres is considering ending her afternoon show “The Ellen Show.” New York Times interviewed Ellen on Wednesday and she extended her contract ‘til summer of 2020 and who knows after if she will continue.

Taylor Swift used facial recognition at a concert to detect stalkers! Rolling Stones is saying that Taylor Swift monitered her fans at a concert in California and yes it was meant to invade fan’s privacy but to intentionally to protect Taylor’s safety.

Post Malone’s Crocs sold out within minutes on Tuesday. He collaborated with Crocs to sell his own signature versions. The crocs sold out in 10 minutes on Sunday. The crocs are neon yellow with a saw blade and a snake that cost $59.99 that Posty designed himself. Of course now people are selling for hundreds online. Remember, the white ones he sold last moth also sold out in minutes.