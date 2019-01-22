I dug out my DSLR camera during the Ice Storm

Captured: A photo of the elusive Snow-Pug

January 22, 2019
Christine Lee
My Pug, Tank, being his usual self (naughty) in the snow

Christine Lee

Entertainment
Features
Headlines

 

I woke up yesterday to below freezing cold temps, just like everyone else here in Connecticut. I have a Canon Rebel T6 DSLR camera that I occasionally use to take pictures of my sons playing sports, my dogs in the yard or vacations we've taken. (Side note, don't buy this camera if you are a budding movie maker beause there is NO external microphone input, damn it. I actually have to record audio on my cell phone using a lavalier mic and then synch it to the T6 footage, but alas — that's another story...)

Anyway, yesterday my inner artist was dying to get out when I saw how pretty the ice looked on the trees.

I tried fooling around with my iPhone 7 Plus and the contrast was like night and day...

In the end, it was my silly Pug, Tank — who made for the best picture. His agent says I owe him $850 for the rights to the photo. SMH. 

 

 

 

ice storm
winter storm
connecticut ice storm
photography
cromwell
2019 storm
storm center