I dug out my DSLR camera during the Ice Storm
Captured: A photo of the elusive Snow-Pug
I woke up yesterday to below freezing cold temps, just like everyone else here in Connecticut. I have a Canon Rebel T6 DSLR camera that I occasionally use to take pictures of my sons playing sports, my dogs in the yard or vacations we've taken. (Side note, don't buy this camera if you are a budding movie maker beause there is NO external microphone input, damn it. I actually have to record audio on my cell phone using a lavalier mic and then synch it to the T6 footage, but alas — that's another story...)
Anyway, yesterday my inner artist was dying to get out when I saw how pretty the ice looked on the trees.
If our willow tree could talk...I mean, she’s seen some s***ty winters! pic.twitter.com/MDTML9cf5t— Christine Lee (@Christine_OnAir) January 21, 2019
What 4 degrees looks like #WinterStormHarper pic.twitter.com/e2XS4Kpg5r— Christine Lee (@Christine_OnAir) January 21, 2019
I am that stick inside that floof of ice, working on melting that s*** away ---- pic.twitter.com/DzyHo0hazn— Christine Lee (@Christine_OnAir) January 21, 2019
I tried fooling around with my iPhone 7 Plus and the contrast was like night and day...
Taken at the same time of day, and yet these pictures look like night and day. Photo on the left is #iPhone7Plus and pic on the right is #CanonRebelT6. #NoFilter #photograghy #amateurphotography pic.twitter.com/9VUGPSGn4d— Christine Lee (@Christine_OnAir) January 22, 2019
In the end, it was my silly Pug, Tank — who made for the best picture. His agent says I owe him $850 for the rights to the photo. SMH.
Spotted in his natural habitat, the killer snow pug pic.twitter.com/J0SVdZczSt— Christine Lee (@Christine_OnAir) January 22, 2019