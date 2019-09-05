Jennie Garth Talks Tori Spelling, BH90210, and Remembering Luke Perry

Jennie Garth (AKA Kelly Taylor) is coming to town for Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember at Foxwoods on Friday, November 15th, and she shared a preview of the event, as well as her feelings on the late Luke Perry.

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are best friends in real life, and despite the fact that they're both busy ladies with kids and lives, they got to live together for a month while filming BH90210. That production left them feeling closer than ever. As far as Jennie's concerned, they're going to be best friends for life. Even if their kids leave home and their husbands were no longer in their lives, she envisions them in a Grey Garden scenario when they're older.

One sad thing that's hung over the new BH90210 is the tragic death of Luke Perry. But while he is still sorely missed by Jennie and the entire cast, she's at a point where she can think of him fondly, instead of feeling sad. "I smile every time I think of him," she said.