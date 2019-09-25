Hollywood Stories: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Weight Loss Milestone

Jessica has lost 100 pounds and is feeling great! Plus, did Demi Moore take Jon Cryer's virginity? And check out new music from Lindsay Lohan in today's Hollywood Stories.

Ashton Kutcher said he was going to send out a really snarky tweet after Demi Moore's revelations in her new book Inside Out, but then he deleted the tweet. He said he looked at his wife and my kids and realized he didn't need to do it.

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️ — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Demi Moore claimed to have taken Jon Cryer's virginity, but he said he lost his virginity in high school, not to Demi.

Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school. https://t.co/amxCUaMUQw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

Jessica Simpson is extra proud this morning. She took to social media to celebrat a major health milestone-- she's lost 100 pounds. Good for her! She always celebrates herself no matter what size she is, she's always being herself, and that's so awesome.

Lindsay Lohan has dropped a new single called "Xanax." Check it out:

George Clooney is rocking a salt and pepper beard. He was spotted on the set of a Nespresso commercial in Spain along with Brie Larson.

Brie was spotted today with George Clooney on Set Filming of 'Nespresso' TV Ad in Madrid, Spain pic.twitter.com/DTrU5j5NBN — Brie Larson Updates (@BrieLarsonHQ) September 24, 2019

Jenna Dewan is pregnant, and Channing Tatum is supportive. He's also proud this morning because a painting of him just sold for $6,600 on eBay. It's a very odd painting... he's sitting there with a shirt and no pants, and you can see "the boys."

Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me -- @SteveKazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!! pic.twitter.com/vQJLNWIowZ — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) September 24, 2019

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary's wife Linda has been charged with careless operation of a vehicle in the boating accident that occurred up in Canada where two people ended up dying. It's a bad situation, and it's likely to be followed by a civil lawsuit as well.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed on her show some terrifying and shocking news-- she injured her neck and she doesn't know how.