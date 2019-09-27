Hollywood Stories: Justin Bieber Needs Help Picking a Wedding Suit

The Biebs is crowd sourcing advice about what he'll wear to his wedding. And did Chrissy Teigen crack the code of the Mystery Oreos?

Hailey Baldwin had a bachelorette night on Wednesday with Kendall Jenner and some other friends. She wore a fifty dollar dress, but made up for it by being draped in diamonds.

While she was doing that, soon-to-be hubby Justin Bieber was having a panic attack over what he's going to wear on the big day. He posted some Instagram photos looking for help.

Salt suggested Bieber could borrow the suit he wore for his wedding:

Chrissy Teigen ate an entire package of mystery Oreos and followed all the clues the company left behind in order to determine the new flavor. She said she thinks it's Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but Salt got a maple taste when he tried them. And Jonesy thought they tasted like churros, or Teddy Grahams. Chrissy said she may need a second pack of Oreos to continue her research.

I believe we are either working with French toast or Cinnamon Toast Crunch here. It’s very buttery. It is an excellent cookie. I need another box to confirm. Chris Saunt isn’t picking up the phone I’ve tried — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 26, 2019

Lori Loughlin is still living in la-la land, continuing to want to fight the college scandal charges after another parent has been convicted and sentenced to four months in jail.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at the Super Bowl in Miami. Will the ladies bring out Pitbull during their show? He'd be another really cool Miami act to get involved. Either way, we think they're gonna crush it!

An old interview with J.Lo has resurfaced, where she threw shade at everyone-- she said Salma Hayek is not a good actress, Cameron Diaz is just a lucky model, Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't done anything good. Worth noting, this interview happened before Gigli. She said she can't stand people who say that they're actresses... but then says she's an actress and she knows acting. When we think of J.Lo, we think singer first... how about you?

Video of Jennifer Lopez Throws Shade in Resurfaced 1998 Interview | Daily Pop | E! News

Mila Kunis is not pleased about Demi Moore's tell-all book Inside Out. The timing of the autobiography is rather bizarre... it's been some time since Demi was married to Ashton Kutcher, she's not working on any projects that we know of, and she's seemed super happy on Instagram. But Demi has been throwing out all kinds of crazy stories, including about her first husband who is battling Alzheimer's now, and not thinking about any of the collateral damage that may occur.

Mila said she hates that Demi is airing all her dirty laundry in the book, because it involves stuff that she doesn't want her kids to ever read or be made fun of for.

The Jerry Springer Show was fake. Two former Jerry Springer Show producers said the show was faked, and claimed Jerry used to do it just to get girls into bed. Even the final thought?