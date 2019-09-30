Hollywood Stories: Justin & Hailey Bieber's Wedding Causing Chaos

Complications in the Carolinas as Justin and Hailey's big day causes problems for others staying at the posh venue. Plus, see Aaron Carter's new face tattoo, Billie Eilish's SNL performance, and more.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter's brother Aaron isn't doing himself any favors, because he just got a face tattoo. It covers like half his face, and it is a choice.

OneRepublic's next album may have a huge all-star collaboration. Ryan Tedder shared that the band has enough songs completed for a new album, which will feature Adele, Beyonce, and Coldplay's Chris Martin. Ryan has always said that he likes to write songs for women, and he does a lot of songwriting with women, so this is gonna be awesome.

Idina Menzel is getting ready to release a new holiday album next month, and she has recruited some all-stars to join her. The album will feature Ariana Grande, her Frozen co-star Josh Gad, and Billy Porter. It won't just be about Christmas, the album covers the holidays, so no matter what you celebrate, there will be something for you.

This holiday season is going to be so special for me. #Frozen2 accompanied by my swingin’ holiday album! A tribute to where it all began for me. "Christmas: A Season of Love." ❤️ October 18. Pre-add/pre-save/pre-order ➡️ https://t.co/KTi1TGdPyR #ASeasonOfLove pic.twitter.com/vc8uDkTvnX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 27, 2019

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 45th season over the weekend. Billie Eilish performed and it was super cool! She sang "Bad Guy" on a small rotating stage that gave the appearance of her walking on the walls and ceiling. Billie just announced a world tour, so she'll be coming to a little, tiny room near you.

Video of Billie Eilish: Bad Guy (Live) - SNL

Pitbull is making a play to worm his way into the Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. He also just dropped a single with country star Blake Shelton. Here's "Get Ready":

Video of Pitbull ft. Blake Shelton - Get Ready (Official Audio)

They already had a civil ceremony, but Justin and Hailey Bieber want to have a religious ceremony as well, and it's happening today in beautiful Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They're stay at a very posh hotel, and it's being turned upside down by Justin and Hailey's wedding. The pool, spa, and upscale restaurant will all be off limits to accomodate the wedding... why didn't they just rent the entire hotel?

Jim Belushi is a cannabis farmer in Oregon now. He's developing a Blues Brothers strain of pot. We don't know what exactly that means.

Kylie Jenner was recently in the hospital with a really bad case of the flu... or is "flu" codeword for "I had some work done," because when she got out of the hospital after missing Paris Fashion Week she posted some body pictures of herself right away.

--✨-- A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT

Christie Brinkley posted some pictures on Instagram showing the injuries she suffered on Dancing With The Stars, which airs tonight on ABC. It was a direct response to Wendy Williams who claimed Christie faked her injuries to help out her daughter, who replaced her on the dancing show.

Lil Nas X has decided that after seven months of hard work, he needs a break. He bought the beat online, so he didn't even produce it, wrote the song, which didn't go anywhere until he got the remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, and then spent seven months promoting it. Time to take a breather.