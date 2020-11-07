Kamala Harris makes history

Kamala Harris has just smashed a big ole glass ceiling by becoming the first female, the first black female and first South Asian female Vice President Elect. As you can imagine, there's some serious celebrating going on.

Many pointed out how far we as a nation have come.

Madam Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and the silhouette of Ruby Bridges when she was walking to an all-white school, newly desegregated, escorted by four deputy US marshals in 1960. pic.twitter.com/bxqBVDgF3l — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) November 6, 2020

Former fictional VEEP, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, noted Harris becoming the VP Elect is life imitating art (It's about dang time).

And, speaking of history making — Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, will become the first ever Second Gentleman!