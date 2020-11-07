Kamala Harris makes history

Madam Vice President is no longer a work of fiction

November 7, 2020
Christine Lee
Kamala Harris

Credit: Kamala Harris/Twitter

Local News
National News

Kamala Harris has just smashed a big ole glass ceiling by becoming the first female, the first black female and first South Asian female Vice President Elect. As you can imagine, there's some serious celebrating going on. 

Many pointed out how far we as a nation have come. 

Former fictional VEEP, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, noted Harris becoming the VP Elect is life imitating art (It's about dang time).

And, speaking of history making — Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, will become the first ever Second Gentleman! 

2020 Election
Kamala Harris
women