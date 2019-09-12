Hollywood Stories: Kristin Cavallari Fires Social Media Manager After Insensitive 9/11 Post

Kristin Cavallari's 9/11 post wasn't great, but was it worth someone getting fired over? Plus, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars get into a mustache war, and you guys-- Mariah Carey is just like us!

Mariah Carey is just like us-- she wears jeans that she probably has a hard time pulling up, she makes mistakes, she has hair extensions and wigs and fake eyelashes... and she's honest and open about all of it. Not only that, she gave her daughter Monroe an option to go on a shopping spree wherever she wanted, carte blanche, anywhere in the world. Monroe said "I want to go to Target mom." So there was Mariah, in all her diva glory, pushing her daughter around in a Target carriage.

Britney Spears's dad is still the conservator of her financial affairs. They removed him from being in charge of Britney as a person, meaning anything to do with her medical and health care, but he's still in charge of the finances.

The Weeknd debuted his new look, complete with one of those cheesy 1970s mustaches. Bruno Mars, who's had that look for a while, put a picture of himself looking shocked that said "My face when I saw The Weeknd's new mustache." He also Tweeted "It's on," so apparently there's going to be a facial hair competition between the two.

Or will it be a three way fight? Because Ashton Kutcher also revealed his new stache, which is like and early era Burt Reynolds mustache.

Kristin Cavallari has fired her social media staffer over a 9/11 post. Kristen was posing in a little black dress in New York for Fashion Week, and she told the staffer to write "24 Hours in New York." The staffer instead wrote "What a day to remember 24 hours." It doesn't seem like the staffer deserved to be fired for that...

The Jonas Brothers took their Happiness Tour to Nashville, and they brought up some very special guests-- Dan + Shay!

Kevin Hart has been released from the hospital. He said he's grateful to be alive after surviving a car crash, and back surgery, and spending 10 days in the hospital. Next, he's headed to a live-in rehab facility to do intensive physical therapy.

911 is getting a spin off. 911: Lone Star will star Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe. It seems like a missed opportunity to set the spinoff in Florida... nowhere has more wild and crazy emergency calls than Florida! Liv stars as the chief paramedic, and Rob as a firefighter who moves to Austin with his son, and they spar with each other (code for "have sex with").

Jennifer Lopez wore 1 $3,000 pair of Balmain jeans to her Hustlers premiere. To counter balance, she also had on a pair of Melinda Maria "Big Ass" hoop earrings that cost $88 dollars.

Kim Kardashian made $2 million in the first few minutes of her shapewear launch. She told Jimmy Fallon she knew she was gonna be a reality star from when she was a kid.