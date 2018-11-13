Lighter Side: Average Person will spend $100,000 on Christmas

Hasbro just released a new versions of Monopoly called “Monopoly for Millenials” It’s filled with a bunch of stereotypes like one of the game pieces is a hashtag and in the instructions the person with the most debt goes first. On the box it even says “Forget Real Estate. You can’t afford it anyway.” Looks like both Amazon and Walmart are sold out as of now, but will probably restock soon.

@Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring "Monopoly for Millennials," where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wmm0WQwnld — Steven Briggs (@TrnDaBeatAround) November 11, 2018

Study found that the average person will spend almost $100,000 on Christmas throughout their entire life! Yes that’s about $1,556 per year for 60 years, Here is the exact breakdown on how much you will spend on Christmas each year according to BroBible:

1. $235 per year on decorations and stuff for the home.

2. $301 on food.

3. $375 on gifts.

4. About $645 o hosting parties, dinners an fixing up your home before guests come.