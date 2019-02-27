Lighter Side: Avocado Toast Shoes?!

HOA is fining a woman $100 for leaving a penis shaped mark in a parking spot. A woman parked her Honda Insight in a parking spot and while she was gone it snowed outside. When pulling out her car a penis shaped outline formed from her car being left out. UH yea that’s just a coincidence HOA, although it’s hilarious.

HOA Fines Woman For "Explicit" Shape Left Behind From Snow Melted Off Her Car https://t.co/i7b3QoFPYk — PowerNation TV (@PowerNationTV) February 27, 2019

A shoe company just created Avocado Toast shoes. Green on the top and brown on the bottom. They are charging $130 for a pair. Honestly, not attractive but I’m not judging.