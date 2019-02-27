Lighter Side: Avocado Toast Shoes?!

February 27, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

HOA is fining a woman $100 for leaving a penis shaped mark in a parking spot. A woman parked her Honda Insight in a parking spot and while she was gone it snowed outside. When pulling out her car a penis shaped outline formed from her car being left out. UH yea that’s just a coincidence HOA, although it’s hilarious.

 

A shoe company just created Avocado Toast shoes. Green on the top and brown on the bottom. They are charging $130 for a pair. Honestly, not attractive but I’m not judging.

Tags: 
lighter side of the news