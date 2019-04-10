Lighter Side: Barsik the 41 Pound Cat!!

April 10, 2019
Christine Lee
Lighter Side of the News

 

Have you seen Barsik the cat? He is a big kitty weighing at 41 pounds and he was dropped off at a NY Shelter. Right now he is unavailable for adoption, but he will be very soon! How cute is he?!

Hello Barsik!!!! -- --❣️

A post shared by We Live Inside Your Radio (@officialcraigandcompany) on

 

CNBC is getting heat for giving tipping advice. CNBC posted on Monday saying, “This simple tipping trick could save you $400 a year. Rather than tipping 20% on the amount, customer should double the tax.” Meaning if a city like NYC where tax is 8.8%  you’re lowballing by giving them about 17% tip vs the suggested 20%z

lighter side